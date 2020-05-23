200523-N-FP334-1190 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2020)
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) hold a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing a its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2020 21:47
|Photo ID:
|6226214
|VIRIN:
|200523-N-FP334-1190
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT