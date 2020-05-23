200523-N-FP334-1190 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2020)

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) hold a phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the CSG, while testing a its ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.30.2020 21:47 Photo ID: 6226214 VIRIN: 200523-N-FP334-1190 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.05 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.