    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200526-N-FP334-1006PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2020)
    Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Apprentice Ian Mccombs, from Dunkirk, Ind., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) serves food to the crew during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the carrier strike group, while testing a strike group's ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

