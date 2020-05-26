USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

200526-N-FP334-1006PACIFIC OCEAN (May 26, 2020)

Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Apprentice Ian Mccombs, from Dunkirk, Ind., assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) serves food to the crew during a composite training unit exercise (COMPTUEX) as part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). COMPTUEX is an intensive exercise designed to fully integrate units of the carrier strike group, while testing a strike group's ability as a whole to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

