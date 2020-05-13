AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements

U.S. Air Force Airmen deployed to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a portrait at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 13, 2020. U.S. Air Forces Central Command leadership conducted a virtual engagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anna-Kay Ellis)
