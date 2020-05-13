AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, conducts a virtual troop engagement with Airmen deployed to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 13, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual engagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anna-Kay Ellis)

