U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, conducts a virtual troop engagement with Airmen deployed to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 14, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual engagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 07:45 Photo ID: 6222139 VIRIN: 200514-F-UQ958-1016 Resolution: 6923x3894 Size: 1.69 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.