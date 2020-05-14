U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, conducts a virtual troop engagement with Airmen deployed to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 14, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual engagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
This work, AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
