Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements [Image 9 of 10]

    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, conducts a virtual troop engagement with Airmen deployed to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 14, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual engagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 07:45
    Photo ID: 6222138
    VIRIN: 200514-F-UQ958-1003
    Resolution: 5554x3703
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements
    AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT