U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lansing Pilch, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, recognizes presents a coin to an Airman on behalf of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, during a virtual troop engagement at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 13, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual enagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anna-Kay Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 07:42
|Photo ID:
|6222135
|VIRIN:
|200513-F-CP109-0033
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Anna-kay Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
