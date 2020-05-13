AFCENT leadership conducts virtual troop engagements

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Lansing Pilch, commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, recognizes presents a coin to an Airman on behalf of U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, during a virtual troop engagement at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, May. 13, 2020. AFCENT leadership used the virtual enagement to interact with Airmen and recognize key performers in support of named operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anna-Kay Ellis)

