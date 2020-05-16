36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand

Tech Sgt. Amanda Dorsey, 36th Medical Support Squadron NCO in charge of pharmacy supply, poses for a portrait at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 16, 2020. The Andersen Medical Clinic has a small team of Airmen who come in an extra day during the week to meet extended needs from COVID-19. The teams include family health technicians, clinical labs, and the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

