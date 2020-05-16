Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand [Image 6 of 10]

    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Amanda Dorsey, 36th Medical Support Squadron NCO in charge of pharmacy supply, pulls out medication for a patient at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 16, 2020. The Andersen Medical Clinic has a small team of Airmen who come in an extra day during the week to meet extended needs from COVID-19. The teams include family health technicians, clinical labs, and the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 00:11
    Photo ID: 6221968
    VIRIN: 200516-F-SP573-1068
    Resolution: 5191x2922
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand
    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Caregivers
    United States Air Force
    36th Wing
    COVID-19
    36MDG
    Andersen Air Force Base Medical Clinic
    Andersen Medical Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT