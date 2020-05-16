Senior Airman Patience Letourneau, 36th Medical Operations Squadron dental technician, writes down medication for a patient at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 16, 2020. The Andersen Medical Clinic has a small team of Airmen who come in an extra day during the week to meet extended needs from COVID-19. The teams include family health technicians, clinical labs, and the pharmacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6221964
|VIRIN:
|200516-F-SP573-1038
|Resolution:
|5257x3898
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT