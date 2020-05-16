Tech Sgt. Charles Lejeune (left), 36th Medical Operations Squadron (MDOS) NCO in charge of dental logistics, give his I.D. to Senior Airman Patience Letourneau, 36th MDOS dental technician, to demonstrate a medication run at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 16, 2020. The Andersen Medical Clinic has extended its hours to further meet the needs of retirees who are not able to receive medical care during the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 00:12 Photo ID: 6221966 VIRIN: 200516-F-SP573-1039 Resolution: 4707x2866 Size: 5.25 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.