36th MDG Lends a Helping Hand

U.S. Air Force Capt. Everlino Ramos, 36th Medical Operations Squadron family health physician assistant, performs an eye exam on a patient at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 16, 2020. The Andersen Medical Clinic has extended its hours to further meet the needs of retirees who are not able to receive medical care during the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

Date Taken: 05.16.2020
Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU