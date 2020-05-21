Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 8 of 8]

    Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wolf Pack Defenders compete in the Defender’s Challenge during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2020. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 20:22
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

