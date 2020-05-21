Wolf Pack Defenders compete in the Defender’s Challenge during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2020. National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6221895
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-DL164-1134
|Resolution:
|6128x4089
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week
LEAVE A COMMENT