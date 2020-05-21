Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 5 of 8]

    Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wolf Pack Defenders compete in the Defender’s Challenge, a relay race that honors the Air Force’s fallen security forces heroes, during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2020. The 8th Security Forces Squadron hosted a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, including a golf tournament, law enforcement display, memorial run and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 20:22
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

    SFS

