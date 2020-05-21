Wolf Pack Defenders compete in the Defender’s Challenge, a relay race that honors the Air Force’s fallen security forces heroes, during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2020. The 8th Security Forces Squadron hosted a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, including a golf tournament, law enforcement display, memorial run and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6221893
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-DL164-1003
|Resolution:
|6230x4158
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week
LEAVE A COMMENT