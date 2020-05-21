Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

Wolf Pack Defenders compete in the Defender’s Challenge, a relay race that honors the Air Force’s fallen security forces heroes, during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 21, 2020. The 8th Security Forces Squadron hosted a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, including a golf tournament, law enforcement display, memorial run and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

