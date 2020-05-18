Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Foley, 8th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks to Wolf Pack Defenders during National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2020. The 8th SFS hosted a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, including a golf tournament, law enforcement display, memorial run and relay challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez)

