Wolf Pack honors the fallen during National Police Week

Wolf Pack Defenders paid tribute to the Air Force’s fallen security forces heroes by recognizing National Police Week at Kunsan Air Base, May 18-22.



National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.



“National Police Week is a time for law enforcement, both military and civilian, to band together to remember our fallen through different activities and fundraising efforts,” said Tech. Sgt. Charlie Cornacchio, 8th Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge.



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Today, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world make a trip to Washington, D.C. every year where they participate in a number of planned events.

“Security forces and military police units across the Department of Defense are often rewarded with the opportunity to work closely with civilian law enforcement agencies,” said Cornacchio. “This week allows us to pay tribute to the officers, both military and civilian, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”



At the Wolf Pack, the 8th SFS hosted a myriad of activities to pay tribute to the fallen and raise awareness about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, including a golf tournament, law enforcement display, memorial run and relay challenge.



“It is a huge honor to be able to host National Police Week. Despite the current environment, we were able to honor our brothers and sisters who have fallen while serving in the line of duty,” said Senior Airmen Cameron Ward, 8th SFS augmentation duty program manager. “Often times, law enforcement is under the radar and many people might not understand the role we play in the mission. This week, we get to honor our fallen, who they were and their extraordinary commitment and service to their country.”



The week concluded with a six-mile memorial ruck march dedicated to the 14 security forces Airmen who have lost their lives in combat since 2001.



“We’re extremely thankful for the opportunity to not only honor our fallen but to assist the families of our fallen security forces Airmen,” said Cornacchio. “We couldn’t have done any of this without the support of the Wolf Pack.”

