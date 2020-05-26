200526-N-FP690-1106



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) A C-2A Greyhound assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

