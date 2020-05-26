200526-N-SH180-1016
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) U.S. Sailors on the “Crash and Salvage” team observe flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6221872
|VIRIN:
|200526-N-SH180-1016
|Resolution:
|3875x2768
|Size:
|907.82 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT