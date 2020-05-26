200526-N-SH180-1255
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies past the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as an A C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, transits the flight deck May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 19:08
|Photo ID:
|6221876
|VIRIN:
|200526-N-SH180-1255
|Resolution:
|4302x2420
|Size:
|652.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT