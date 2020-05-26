200526-N-SH180-1255



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies past the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as an A C-2A Greyhound, assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, transits the flight deck May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

Date Taken: 05.26.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN