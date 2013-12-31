Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.31.2013

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200526-N-XX200-1004

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Nid Nauk, from Fresno, Calif., signals to launch an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2013
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6221886
    VIRIN: 200526-N-XX200-1004
    Resolution: 5198x3379
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    corona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT