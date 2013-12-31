200526-N-XX200-1004



PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Nid Nauk, from Fresno, Calif., signals to launch an E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) May 26, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

