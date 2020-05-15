Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group fly in formation May 15, 2020, near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Airmen with the 347th RQG direct flying and maintenance of the oldest U.S. Air Force active duty operations group dedicated to personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 18:37 Photo ID: 6221829 VIRIN: 200515-F-TY831-1136 Resolution: 5332x3555 Size: 7.66 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pave Hawk crews conduct training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.