Pave Hawk crews conduct training

Tech. Sgt. John Rosenberg, 41st Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, leans out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during training May 15, 2020, near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Airmen with the 41st RQS specialize in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

