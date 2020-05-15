Pave Hawk crews conduct training

Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron hover in an HH-60G Pave Hawk May 15, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Airmen with the 41st RQS specialize in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
