    Pave Hawk crews conduct training [Image 8 of 12]

    Pave Hawk crews conduct training

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron looks out of an HH-60G Pave Hawk during training May 15, 2020, near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Airmen with the 41st RQS specialize in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 18:37
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pave Hawk crews conduct training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

