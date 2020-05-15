Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron approach a drogue for helicopter air-to-air refueling May 15, 2020, near Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. Airmen with the 41st RQS specialize in combat rescue of downed aircrews using night vision goggles, low-level formation, air refueling and survivor recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 18:37
|Photo ID:
|6221830
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-TY831-1164
|Resolution:
|4816x3211
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Pave Hawk crews conduct training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS
