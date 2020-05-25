Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored during a Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the post flagpole May 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6220692
|VIRIN:
|200525-A-QT978-0005
|Resolution:
|4010x5823
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day
LEAVE A COMMENT