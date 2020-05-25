Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.25.2020 14:54 Photo ID: 6220691 VIRIN: 200525-A-QT978-0004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.57 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.