    Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command Maj. Stephanie Frazier salutes as Captains Donald Frazier and Anthony Paladino hoist the flag, at half-staff, to full staff to begin the Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony May 25, 2020.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.25.2020 14:54
    VIRIN: 200525-A-QT978-0004
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

