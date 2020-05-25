U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr. (center) and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. John Woodson wait for the half-staff flag to be hoisted to the top before laying a wreath at the flagpole May 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2020 14:54
|Photo ID:
|6220690
|VIRIN:
|200525-A-QT978-0003
|Resolution:
|5017x3707
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day
