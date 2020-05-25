Fort Knox senior leaders pay homage to fallen warriors on Memorial Day

U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen. John Evans Jr. (center) and Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. John Woodson assist Harvey Casteel of USACC and Fort Knox Executive Services with laying a Memorial Day wreath in front of the post flagpole May 25, 2020.

