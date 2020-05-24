Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 11 of 11]

    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

    VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    California National Guard   

    Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, celebrates his 94th birthday, May 25, 2020, in Ventura, California. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, participated in a drive-by vehicle parade past Ogburn's house to honor him. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 21:16
    Photo ID: 6220420
    VIRIN: 200524-Z-QY689-0012
    Resolution: 2784x4176
    Size: 834.4 KB
    Location: VENTURA, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

