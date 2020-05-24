Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, celebrates his 94th birthday, May 25, 2020, in Ventura, California. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, participated in a drive-by vehicle parade past Ogburn's house to honor him. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

Date Taken: 05.24.2020
Location: VENTURA, CA, US