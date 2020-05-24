Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, sits outside his home during a small community celebration for his 94th birthday, May 25, 2020, in Ventura, California. Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, participated in the ceremony and drove tactical vehicles past Ogburn's house. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

