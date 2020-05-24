A caravan of cars follows a military motorcade from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, while driving past the Ventura, California, home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, in celebration of Ogburn's 94th birthday, May 25, 2020. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 20:38 Photo ID: 6220416 VIRIN: 200524-Z-QY689-0008 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 1.28 MB Location: VENTURA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.