A caravan of cars follows a military motorcade from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, while driving past the Ventura, California, home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, a World War II veteran, in celebration of Ogburn's 94th birthday, May 25, 2020. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6220416
|VIRIN:
|200524-Z-QY689-0008
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|VENTURA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
