Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 5 of 10]

    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

    VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    California National Guard   

    A motorcade of tactical vehicles driven by Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, arrives outside the Ventura, California, home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn to celebrate the 94-year-old World War II veteran’s birthday, May 25, 2020. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 20:44
    Photo ID: 6220413
    VIRIN: 200524-Z-QY689-0005
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: VENTURA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    U.S. Army Soldiers from Battery B 1St Battalion provide a drive-by motorcade honoring WW2 veteran’s birthday
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura
    Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Humvee
    Happy Birthday
    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    WWII
    World War II
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    143rd Field Artillery Regiment
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    ARMY-COVID19-RESPONSE
    Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) (LMTV)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT