A motorcade of tactical vehicles driven by Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, arrives outside the Ventura, California, home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn to celebrate the 94-year-old World War II veteran’s birthday, May 25, 2020. The vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6220413
|VIRIN:
|200524-Z-QY689-0005
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|VENTURA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT