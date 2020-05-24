A custom-made happy birthday sign created by Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, is prominently displayed on the side of a tactical vehicle outside the home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, May, 25, 2020, during a small community celebration for the 94-year-old World War II veteran’s birthday in Ventura, California. A vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 20:49
|Photo ID:
|6220414
|VIRIN:
|200524-Z-QY689-0006
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|879.66 KB
|Location:
|VENTURA, CA, US
This work, Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
