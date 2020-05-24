Field artillery Soldiers honor WWII veteran in Ventura

A custom-made happy birthday sign created by Soldiers from the California Army National Guard's Battery B, 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, is prominently displayed on the side of a tactical vehicle outside the home of retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Ogburn, May, 25, 2020, during a small community celebration for the 94-year-old World War II veteran’s birthday in Ventura, California. A vehicle parade allowed community members to celebrate with Ogburn while maintaining a safe social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

