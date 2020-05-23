A KC-10 Extender, descends toward the runway May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, however, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters and simultaneously carry the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

