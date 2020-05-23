A KC-10 Extender, descends toward the runway May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, however, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by refueling fighters and simultaneously carry the fighter support personnel and equipment on overseas deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6220088
|VIRIN:
|200523-F-UI914-0271
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
