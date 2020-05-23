Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis

An RC-135S Cobra Ball from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, reaches the end of the runway after arrival May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Several RC-135S aircraft have been displaced to Travis as a precaution for pending inclement weather in the Offutt area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
