    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis [Image 4 of 8]

    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    An RC-135S Cobra Ball from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, arrives May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Several RC-135S aircraft have been displaced to Travis as a precaution for pending inclement weather in the Offutt area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 22:07
    Photo ID: 6220085
    VIRIN: 200523-F-UI914-0060
    Resolution: 4853x3229
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

