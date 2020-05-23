C-5 takes to the sky

A C-5M Super Galaxy circles over the flightline May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5M has a cargo load of 281,001 pounds, can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination — all without aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US