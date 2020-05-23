Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-5 takes to the sky [Image 2 of 8]

    C-5 takes to the sky

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5M Super Galaxy circles over the flightline May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5M has a cargo load of 281,001 pounds, can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination — all without aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 22:07
    Photo ID: 6220083
    VIRIN: 200523-F-UI914-0026
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5 takes to the sky [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis
    C-5 takes to the sky
    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis
    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis
    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis
    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis
    KC-10 Extender
    Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    C5
    Air Mobility Command
    Travis AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AMC
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT