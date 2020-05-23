A C-5M Super Galaxy circles over the flightline May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-5M has a cargo load of 281,001 pounds, can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination — all without aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2020 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6220083
|VIRIN:
|200523-F-UI914-0026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
This work, C-5 takes to the sky [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
