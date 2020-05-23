An RC-135S Cobra Ball from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, reaches the end of the runway after arrival May 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Several RC-135S aircraft have been displaced to Travis as a precaution for pending inclement weather in the Offutt area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 22:07 Photo ID: 6220086 VIRIN: 200523-F-UI914-0224 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.25 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offutt RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft take shelter at Travis [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.