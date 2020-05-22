Arizona National Guard service members traveled to Henderson, Nev. to pick up food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., May 22, 2020. The donated food filled three commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6219710
|VIRIN:
|200522-Z-CC902-0019
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT