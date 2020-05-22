Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks

    Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard service members traveled to Henderson, Nev. to pick up food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., May 22, 2020. The donated food filled three commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020
    This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

