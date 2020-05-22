Arizona National Guard service members traveled to Henderson, Nev. to pick up food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., May 22, 2020. The donated food filled three commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 21:15 Photo ID: 6219709 VIRIN: 200522-Z-CC902-0009 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.68 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.