Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks

Arizona National Guard service members pose for a group photo alongside employees of a private company who donated food to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., May 22, 2020. The donated food filled three commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Location: AZ, US