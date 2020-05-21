A crew chief assigned to the 97th Maintenance Squadron watches a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxi to the flight line during a severe weather exercise, May 21, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Having several aircraft generated at the same time allowed maintainers to test their abilities for real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6219346
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-XN197-0131
|Resolution:
|6503x4335
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
