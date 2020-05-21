Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 97th Maintenance Squadron watches a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III taxi to the flight line during a severe weather exercise, May 21, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Having several aircraft generated at the same time allowed maintainers to test their abilities for real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)

