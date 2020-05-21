Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 5 of 6]

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brad Edwards, a loadmaster instructor assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron, checks the engines of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III before it taxis to the flight line during a severe weather exercise, May 21, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The instructors that participated in the exercise not only benefit from coordinating aircrew for the large formation but practicing in large formations that do not regularly occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 13:26
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
