97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brad Edwards, a loadmaster instructor assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron, checks the engines of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III before it taxis to the flight line during a severe weather exercise, May 21, 2020, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The instructors that participated in the exercise not only benefit from coordinating aircrew for the large formation but practicing in large formations that do not regularly occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by photo by Airman 1st Class Breanna Klemm)

