97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

Frank Sanner, an engine mechanic assigned to the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 21, 2020. During current operations the 97th Maintenance Group has been practicing the “big three”: social distance as much as possible, regularly washing hands and wearing masks when required to be within six feet of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

