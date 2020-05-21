Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Frank Sanner, an engine mechanic assigned to the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 21, 2020. During current operations the 97th Maintenance Group has been practicing the “big three”: social distance as much as possible, regularly washing hands and wearing masks when required to be within six feet of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

