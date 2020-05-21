97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

Frank Sanner, an engine mechanic assigned to the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs post-flight maintenance on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 21, 2020. During current operations the 97th Maintenance Group has been practicing the “big three”: social distance as much as possible, regularly washing hands and wearing masks when required to be within six feet of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)
Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 13:26
Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
