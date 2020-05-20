Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 3 of 6]

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Joe Barr and Joshua Smith, C-17 airframe and power plant general mechanics assigned to the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, transfer a bottle of corrosion inhibitor while preparing an aircraft for a severe weather exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 20, 2020. Members of the 97th Maintenance Group ensured aircraft were prepared and ready before the day of the severe weather exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove)

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

