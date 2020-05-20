97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

From left, Joe Barr and Joshua Smith, C-17 airframe and power plant general mechanics assigned to the 97th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, transfer a bottle of corrosion inhibitor while preparing an aircraft for a severe weather exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 20, 2020. Members of the 97th Maintenance Group ensured aircraft were prepared and ready before the day of the severe weather exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove)

Date Taken: 05.20.2020
Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US