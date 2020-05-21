Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 2 of 6]

    97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from the 97th Air Mobility Wing runway at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 21, 2020. In preparation for the severe weather exercise, a total of 10 KC-135 Stratotankers,10 C-17 Globemaster IIIs, and four KC-46 Pegasus’ took off from the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

