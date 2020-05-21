A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker takes off from the 97th Air Mobility Wing runway at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 21, 2020. In preparation for the severe weather exercise, a total of 10 KC-135 Stratotankers,10 C-17 Globemaster IIIs, and four KC-46 Pegasus’ took off from the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cody Dowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 13:27
|Photo ID:
|6219341
|VIRIN:
|200521-F-LH697-1216
|Resolution:
|6279x4171
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 AMW ensures emergency readiness with severe weather exercise
