200515-N-RG482-0160 GAETA, Italy (May 15, 2020) An aircrewman assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 checks for the safe liftoff of an MH-60 Sea Hawk flown by Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), while in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently practicing social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

